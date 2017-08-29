Posted: Aug 29, 2017 8:20 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2017 9:29 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Northwest Arkansas officials are searching for a 33 year-old Bartlesville man who has been missing for more than two days. Reports in the Fayetteville media show Rodney Letterman of Bartlesville went missing Sunday. He was hiking on a trail in the Devil’s Den area.

Letterman was reportedly hiking with a friend Sunday at about noon. Letterman has a medical condition and the friend went back to their car to get supplies for Letterman.

Searchers are covering the area on foot, on ATVs, and on horseback. One media report says crews have already made a thorough search of the most likely areas Letterman would have been but they intend to cover the ground again as well as expand their search.

Photo from Facebook