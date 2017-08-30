Posted: Aug 30, 2017 4:48 AMUpdated: Aug 30, 2017 4:48 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Sewer testing is set to start Tuesday in Caney. The City of Caney has contracted with Mayer Specialty Services of Goddard, Kansas to complete sanitary sewer cleaning and video inspection of the sewer system.

City officials want you to know you can use water and your drains as normal but some sewer lines may develp air pressure or a partial vacuum during the cleaning process. In order to avoid any potential problems, Caney administrators ask you to cover any floor drains with plastic and place a weight on the plastic and to cover all toilets with plastic and close lid on the plastic. If you should experience an unpleasant odor, run water into each drain to re-fill the traps.