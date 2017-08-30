Posted: Aug 30, 2017 9:29 AMUpdated: Aug 30, 2017 9:29 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma lawmakers have sent letters to state agencies requesting they give hypothetical results for a more than 3 percent budget cut.

The Oklahoman reports that the Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down a $1.50 cigarette fee earlier this month after Justices called it a tax. Legislative leaders are now inquiring how agencies would be affected by an across-the-board budget cut to make up for the lost fee.

The letters sent Thursday and Monday also asked the agencies how a cut in state appropriations would affect federal matching dollars.

Lawmakers and Gov. Mary Fallin have discussed how they might solve the state's latest budget crisis, which may lead to a special session. The special session would give lawmakers the opportunity to modify the state budget and spread the cut across other agencies.