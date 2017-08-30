Posted: Aug 30, 2017 3:14 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2017 3:14 PM

Ben Nicholas

A Collinsville woman is in the Washington County Correctional Facility on the misdemeanor charge of possession of stolen property. Jessica Jackson pleaded Not Guilty on Wednesday afternoon.



According to an affidavit, a Washington County Deputy noticed a white minivan with the driver not wearing his seat belt and then failing to use his blinker. When the deputy initiated the traffic stop, he identified the driver, Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jessica. The deputy then took inventory of the vehicle and found items in the minivan that had been reported stolen, the same case that deputy had worked on earlier.





Jessica's bond was set at $1,000. Jesse's bond was also set at $1,000 with an additional charge of driving with a suspended license. Jesse pleaded not Guilty to possession of stolen property, but did plead Guilty of driving with a canceled license. However, there was not an immediately available affidavit for Jesse.