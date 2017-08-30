Posted: Aug 30, 2017 3:22 PMUpdated: Aug 30, 2017 3:22 PM

Ben Nicholas

An affidavit has arisen in the case of a woman who was shot in a McAlisters parking lot in June. Johnie Dean Downey has been charged with First Degree Murder .



According to the affidavit, investigators responded to the shooting where Downey had originally told officers that the shooting of his wife, Christa Downey, was an accident. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Monday.

Downey appeared in Washington County Court on Wednesday where his council waived his formal hearing and had his bond reduction request denied. Downey's next court date was moved up and is set for September 1st. bond is set for $250,000.