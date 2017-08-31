Posted: Aug 31, 2017 8:24 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2017 8:24 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Arvest branches are rasing money Thursday and Friday to help the Red Cross with the relief effort in the Houston area. Spokesman Annah Fischer says you can give to the Red Cross at any of the seven Arvest Bank branches

Fischer says associates will be participating in "Casual for a Cause" days and also accepting donations at their branches.

ALL funds raised over these two days will be matched by Arvest Bank.