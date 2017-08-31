Posted: Aug 31, 2017 9:20 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2017 9:20 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A man's body was found dead this week in Nowata County. Nowata County Sheriff Sandy Hadley is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Hadley says the state medical examiner's office has been called in to help with the identification. It appears as thought the man had been dead for some time. Hadley says if the death is ruled as a homicide it would be the first in Nowata County since 2005.