Posted: Aug 31, 2017 10:47 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2017 10:47 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

State legislators and Executive Branch officials from all corners of the State of Oklahoma gathered for the 28th-Annual Chamber Legislative Golf Tournament at Adams Golf Course in Bartlesville. Oklahoma Secretary of State, Dave Lopez is one of those in attendance. He says events such as this one are important places to discuss ideas and talk about solutions to problems.

When it comes to Oklahoma's economy Lopez says that the state's budget still has problems but the economy in Oklahoma is improving.

Lopez says he talks with the man who started the tournament 28 years ago, former State Senator Jim Dunlap.