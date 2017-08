Posted: Aug 31, 2017 11:55 AMUpdated: Aug 31, 2017 11:55 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Wal-Mart will move about 130 salaried jobs to Rogers, Arkansas as of the end of October. Director of Communications, Anne Hathaway says Wal-Mart will close the benefit administration center

Bartlesville employees will be offered other jobs in the Wal-Mart system. The company plans to host a career fair soon.