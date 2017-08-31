Posted: Aug 31, 2017 1:13 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2017 1:13 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Emergency Price Stabilization Act is in effect for the State of Oklahoma. This act prohibits price gouging, which is an increase of more than 10-percent for the price of goods and services after a declared emergency. Additionally, the act allows the attorney general to pursue charges against individuals or businesses that engage in price gouging.



We spoke with Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter's office on what exactly “goods” means.



Attorney General Hunter said in this case, the statute will protect Oklahomans looking to help those who have been devastated and ensure fair prices for those who have been displaced because of Hurricane Harvey.



The act is in effect for 30 days after the declaration. It remains in effect for another 180 days for prices for repairs, remodeling and construction.