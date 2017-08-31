News
City of Bartlesville
15th Annual Run For Relief
Ben Nicholas
The weather is cooling, Fall is coming, and that can only mean one thing. Racing season is almost upon us. And to kick off the local races, is the Red Cross's 15th Annual Run for Relief.
The USATF certified 5K, and Fun Run will be on September 9, in Bartlesville. Race Chairman, Jim Stanton, says that the N.O.W. Chapter does many things for the community.
You can sign up for the race by going here
