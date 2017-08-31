Posted: Aug 31, 2017 2:33 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2017 2:38 PM

Max Gross

A man in handcuffs attempted to flee police custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. Dustin Giddens already had a warrant for his arrest on a drug trafficking charge and was set to stand before a judge.

According to an affidavit, Giddens was placed in handcuffs by a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy and immediately attempted to run from the courthouse. Giddens made it outside of the courthouse to Johnstone Ave. where he got inside of a silver four-door vehicle driven by his girlfriend.

Witnesses say Gidden’s girlfriend refused to drive away with him in the vehicle. The officer had to forcibly remove Giddens from the vehicle. Giddens was then placed back into custody and sent to the Washington County Detention Center.

Giddens will next appear in court on September 1. His aggregate bond is set at $660,000.