Posted: Aug 31, 2017 3:11 PMUpdated: Sep 01, 2017 3:31 AM

Max Gross

A multi-vehicle accident was reported on U.S. 60 and County Road 4020 near Yocham’s Custom Leather Saddlery outside of Bartlesville. According to a listener report, a school bus was turning into driveway and was struck on the side by an SUV.

According to Bartlesville Public Schools, there were about 14 students inside, all of which were not injured.

Traffic was slowed to one lane going each way, but the road has since been opened.