Posted: Aug 31, 2017 3:27 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2017 7:19 PM

Ben Nicholas

More information has come to light regarding gas at Pawhuska High School. According to Geologist William Lynn, a gas seep on the softball field has resurfaced from a well drilled in 1915. That well was plugged in 1940, and has had to be re-plugged three times since.



Lynn says that work continues at the site, which has become serious, mostly because of the heavy equipment near the field. Federal and state agencies have been working alongside the school to insure safety.