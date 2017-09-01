Posted: Sep 01, 2017 9:46 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2017 9:46 AM

No one was injured when a Bartlesville school bus was involve in a Thursday afternoon accident on U. S. 60 three miles east of Bartlesville. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 53 year-old Dana Harvell of Nowata was westbound on 60 when she rear-ended a 2015 GMC driven by 47 year-old Michael Peters, also of Nowata, and then served around the vehicle and rear-ended the school bus. Neither driver nor any of the sixteen 11 to 15 year-old passengers in the bus were injured. The accident report shows Harvell was impaired by alcohol.