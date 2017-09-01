Posted: Sep 01, 2017 11:12 AMUpdated: Sep 01, 2017 11:12 AM

Ben Nicholas

Donations are being accepted for those in Texas in the K-Mart parking lot today. Marshal Grissom created a group called Whatever It Takes where he will drive a trailer, hopefully full of things to donate, to Texas. Grissom says that his group still needs non perishable food items, water, feminine hygiene products, pet food, and cleaning supplies. He also mentioned that he is in need of boxes and totes as well to organize some of the supplies.

Grissom reached out to Bartlesville Radio through Facebook, where he also shared his groups page.

You can click here and follow along with their journey, as well as reach out to them