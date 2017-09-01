Posted: Sep 01, 2017 2:38 PMUpdated: Sep 01, 2017 3:48 PM

Max Gross

No one was injured when a Bartlesville school bus was involve in a Thursday afternoon accident on U. S. 60 three miles east of Bartlesville. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 53 year-old Dana Harvell of Nowata was westbound on 60 when she rear-ended a 2015 GMC driven by 47 year-old Michael Peters, also of Nowata, and then served around the vehicle and rear-ended the school bus. Neither driver nor any of the sixteen 11 to 15 year-old passengers in the bus were injured.

Harvell stood before a judge Friday at the Washington County Courthouse for her initial arraignment. She was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine as well as other minor charges.

According to affidavit, an officer observed an odor of alcohol coming off Harvell. The officer also found a small container that held pills and had a white powder residue inside of it.

Harvell's next court date is set for September 29. Her bond was set at $20,000 with conditions of no use of intoxicating substances and no operation of any motor vehicle.

Bartlesville School Districts released a statement on the accident saying the bus stop will be moved off the highway. This is the second time in three years a bus on that highway has been rear-ended.