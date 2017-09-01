Posted: Sep 01, 2017 3:50 PMUpdated: Sep 01, 2017 3:50 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

City of Bartlesville offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. That means that there will be no trash pickup on Monday. The Monday pickups will be made on Wednesday instead. Public Works Director, Keith Henry says Monday customers will need to put their refuse out not later than 6 Wednesday morning.

Police and fire protection will be on the job. City offices will open for regular hours on Tuesday. The Monday evening city council meeting will be held Tuesday night at 7 o'clock.