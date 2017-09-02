Posted: Sep 02, 2017 3:32 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2017 3:34 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

You are invited to an open house event for the Westside Community Center's new Hans Schmoldt Technology Center.

Tours of the facility will be given during the open house from 5 to 7 o'clock Thursday evening. Board President Ron Tribble is excited about the technology center. He calls it a real benefit for our community."

The Hans Schmoldt Technology Center is named in recognition of a $50,000 donation from the Schmoldt Foundation. It represents a complete makeover of the Westside Community Center's former computer lab. The former space was cleared out and then expanded when a wall was removed and the neighboring room was annexed.

Work on the project began in February and was completed in late July.

The new technology center is tailored for student members of the center. Membership open to anyone who is interested -- young and old alike.