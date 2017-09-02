Posted: Sep 02, 2017 10:35 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2017 10:35 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council will hear a presentation on the Light Up the 'Ville program from Elizabeth Thrash Tuesday evening. Light Up the 'Ville intends to mount L-E-D lights downtown that can be used not only during the Christmas season but throughout the year.

Community Development Director, Lisa Beeman will provide information for a the council on a proposal to terminate Tax Increment District number 7 and terminate the Bartlesville Retirement Community Increment District Apportionment Fund. A separate TIF District will go before the council. The proposed district would be located along the south side of Nowata Road about a quarter-mile east of Silver Lake Road.

Tuesday night's council meeting is set for 7 o'clock at the City Center Building.