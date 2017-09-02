Posted: Sep 02, 2017 10:51 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2017 10:51 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The man accused of murdering his wife in the Bartlesville McAlister's parking lot, Johnie Dean Downey of Pryor will go before a Washington County judge for a preliminary hearing October 17th. Downey was arraigned on the charge of first-degree murder.

Bond was set at a quarter of a million dollars. Downey's attorney, Mark Kane asked for a bond reduction but Associate District Judge Russell Vaclaw denied the request.

Downey told investigators in June that his handgun went off accidentally when he and his wife were getting into their car after eating.