Posted: Sep 02, 2017 10:58 AMUpdated: Sep 02, 2017 10:58 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra will invite area fifth grade students to the Bartlesville Community Center September 13th for a free concert. The annual concert it themed as “Fables and Fairytales”.

Six-years running, “Fables and Fairytales” consists of work from Grieg, Bergsma, Strauss, and Stravinsky. The 45-minute program will also showcase, "Spider Brings Fire," an instrumentation composed by native Oklahoman, Jerrod Tate.

In recent years, over 1000 fifth grade students from Bartlesville, Dewey, and surrounding communities attended the event. The symphony is under the leadership of Maestro Lauren Green. The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra is celebrating the 60th Diamond Anniversary Season.