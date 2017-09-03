Posted: Sep 03, 2017 4:07 PMUpdated: Sep 03, 2017 4:14 PM

Ben Nicholas

An accident was reported on Sunday afternoon when several vehicles were involved in a wreck just south of Bartlesville at the gas station near Ochelata. Fire rescue and EMS have been reported to be at the scene, as well as the Jaws of Life, which was reported to have rescued two passengers.

A helicopter was reported to have landed to aid, potentially to take those involved to a hospital. However, we were unable to get comment at this time.

As more information becomes available, we will keep you updated.