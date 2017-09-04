Posted: Sep 04, 2017 3:33 AMUpdated: Sep 04, 2017 4:50 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A two-vehicle accident sent three people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 29 year-old Michael Rosenheim of Bartlesville was following a semi northbound in his Nissan Xterra just before 3:30 Sunday afternoon. The semi, driven by 39 year-old Mark Shuman of Wileyville, West Virginia was slowing to turn right into Monday's Truck Stop and Rosenheim hit the truck.

The Oglesby Fire Department got Rosenheim out of his vehicle using the Jaws of Life after he was pinned in the vehicle for about 38 minutes. Bartlesville EMS took him to St. John's Hospital in good condition with hand injuries.

15 year-old girl was in the Xterra. Ramona and Oglesby Fire Departments got her out using the Jaws of LIfe. She was also taken to St. Johns where she was admitted in fair condiiton with head, leg, and internal injuries. A 10 year-old boy was flown by Air-Evac to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in critical condition with internal injuries. A 12 year-old boy taken to Jane Phillips Medical Center where he was treated for head injuries and was released.

The driver of the semi and his 25 year-old passenger were not injured.