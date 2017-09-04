Posted: Sep 04, 2017 3:50 AMUpdated: Sep 04, 2017 3:50 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's First Baptist Church is expanding its offerings for senior adults. According to Minister of Music and Senior Adults, Wade Daniel says the programs are open to the general community, not just the membership of the church.

The program is called the 55+ Third Monday Big Event and it starts September 18th at the church. Each event will begin at 11:45 with a $5 lunch followed by an uplifting program from 12:30 to 1 o’clock.

The programs are diverse, ranging from speakers to musical groups.. Since food is being served, reservations will be necessary, and can be made by contacting Darah Crouch in the Music Department at 918-336-6192.