Posted: Sep 04, 2017 4:20 AMUpdated: Sep 04, 2017 4:21 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox credits the eight volunteers who went to the Houston area for a job well done. Cox's Facebook post says the seven guys and a girl handled the traffic flow, collected loads and drivers, kept all the equipment running safely and efficiently, moved resources out at lightning speed, kept the facility secure, and many other tasks for the past 6 days. Kox says he also had a few Oklahoma National Guardsmen assigned to his crew. Cox says he is extremely honored to work with these individuals and proud of what they were able to accomplish in the face of overwhelming odds.

PHOTO FROM KARY COX'S FACEBOOK POST.