Posted: Sep 04, 2017 9:37 AMUpdated: Sep 04, 2017 9:37 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma's Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is helping out Harvey victims through her store in Pawhuska.

The Mercantile is hosting "Sidewalk Sales" on Wednesdays during the month of September.

100-percent of the proceeds will be donated to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The sales includes dishes, glasses, wall art and several other things.