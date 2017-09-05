Posted: Sep 05, 2017 6:53 AMUpdated: Sep 05, 2017 6:53 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

It's entry day for the Washington County Free Fair. The doors open at noon at the county fairgrounds in Dewey. Fair Manager, Pam Pollock says it may or may not be a record, but she has been told someone will have an excellent entry in this year's Great Pumpkin contest at the fair.

Teacher at Bartlesville's Central Middle School, Tom Rovenstine set the state record for a pumpkin at the Washington County fair in 2012. While the folks who make canned pumpkin will certainly want this one, Pollock says that's not the most profitable part of growing a giant pumpkin.

The Master Gardeners Association offers a 100 dollar prize each year for the largest pumpkin at the fair. Entries need to be in the fair building by 7 tonight, livestock will be accepted until 8.