Posted: Sep 05, 2017 9:13 AMUpdated: Sep 05, 2017 9:13 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The City of Barnsdall will elect a Mayor on November 14th. The filing period closed on Friday and three candidates filed for the office.

J.D. Cole, Clark F. Todd, and Russell B. Hayman will face each other on the ballot for the 2-year unexpired term. Barnsdall's Mayor, Brock Moore resigned the post in July, effective as of August first.