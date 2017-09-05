Posted: Sep 05, 2017 10:27 AMUpdated: Sep 05, 2017 10:27 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly meeting on Tuesday morning because of the Labor Day holiday. Absent from the meeting was chairman Bud Frost, so vice chairman Curtis Barnes presided over the meeting.

The commissioners opened the new business portion of the meeting by approving the sale and purchase of property on the 200 block of North Willow. Also, the election board was awarded $2,550 in a reimbursement claim.

Wesley Hall was appointed as District 1 deputy and will serve as truck driver for the county. Nowata County is also looking to fill a janitorial spot and is taking applications through Friday.

In the announcements portion of the meeting sheriff Sandy Hadley notified the commissioners that she received a donation for a new toilet and sink combo to help repair a damaged cell at the jail. Sheriff Hadley is still in the process of making repairs.

The Commissioners will next meet for a regularly scheduled meeting next Monday.