Posted: Sep 05, 2017 10:30 AMUpdated: Sep 05, 2017 1:22 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their scheduled meeting on Tuesday morning at 9, because it was the first of the month and because of the Labor Day observance. Commissioner Mike Bouvier was not in attendance this meeting.

The Commissioners approved several forms form Commissioner Bouvier's district, as well as answered questions from a concerned citizen. The commissioners also approved a lease agreement for Five 2018 Ram 1500 trucks for The Washington County Sheriff's Office.

During the Commissioners Report, Commissioner Antle announced that he will be conducting a drainage survey, and that he would be attending the Washington County Free Fair this week. Commissioner Mike Dunlap said that he would try to move one of his 8-year projects up.

All other items in the meeting were approved, ad all receipts were received. The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9:30.