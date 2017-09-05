Posted: Sep 05, 2017 10:51 AMUpdated: Sep 05, 2017 10:56 AM

The Osage County Board of Commissioners submitted more than $800,000 in claims to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation Monday morning. Two separate claims were submitted. The first for $268,510 and the second for $537,291, both for waterline reconstruction along Kelly Avenue in District #1. The Waterline project has been ongoing and still has approximately 20 percent of the work remaining. The claims are submitted to the state because the cost of the project would consume the County's entire Road and Bridge budget.

During citizens input, representatives from the Osage County Free Fair requested assistance in setting up displays Wednesday when the free fair begins. With multiple auctions taking place this week at the Osage County Fair Grounds, the Fair Board has been unable to set up ahead of time and will need help to move display cases and set up lattice boards on Wednesday Morning.

The Commissioners will meet again next Monday at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.