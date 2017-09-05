Posted: Sep 05, 2017 3:04 PMUpdated: Sep 05, 2017 8:54 PM

Max Gross

Bartlesville head football coach John McKee has been suspended indefinitely according to school officials.

At this time, no reason for the suspension has been released. A meeting is scheduled this evening for parents to discuss the proper course of action. The meeting is not open to the public.

The school released this statement:

"The District has suspended Head Varsity Football Coach John McKee. The district is unable to comment on specifics regarding personnel matters. The interim head coach for the varsity football team will be Kyle Ppool. The Bruins will play at Cascia Hall on Friday, September 8."

Tune to KWON AM 1400—FM 93.3 for more information.