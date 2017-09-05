Posted: Sep 05, 2017 3:20 PMUpdated: Sep 05, 2017 8:53 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata Public Schools announced earlier today that immediate changes have been made regarding the position of football head coach.

Jeremy Gray will no longer be serving as head coach for undisclosed reasons. Effective immediately Bob Craig will take over as head coach for the remainder of the season.

Craig has 40 years of coaching experince of different levels including head coaching stops at Beggs, Collinsville and most recently Pawhuska. Here is Craig on his duty going forward.

The Ironmen currently sit at 0-2 with a matchup at Verdigris coming up this Friday.