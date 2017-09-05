Posted: Sep 05, 2017 3:59 PMUpdated: Sep 05, 2017 3:59 PM

Ben Nicholas

The City of Dewey will have an Oath of Office swearing in for new councilwoman Ashley Clark this evening at it's meeting. Clark will represent Ward 3.

The council will also consider amending some ordinances for the city, as well as continue to discuss naming the new road along the city's North 7.5 acres.

Finally, the cit y plans to have an executive session at the end of the meeting to discuss economic growth. The City of Dewey will meet at 7 this evening at city hall.