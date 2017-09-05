Posted: Sep 05, 2017 8:31 PMUpdated: Sep 05, 2017 8:54 PM

Max

The Bartlesville City council met for a regularly scheduled meeting at city hall on Tuesday evening.

The council announced that this week is Suicide Prevention Week in Bartlesville. They also proclaimed that week from Sept. 17-23 will be Constitution Week.

The city then heard from Stuart McAlman, a managing partner for Capitol Ventures Government Relations. McAlman discussed what needs to happen for the city to find more affordable water storage. He went on to say it will all come down to finding the right formula for water storage pricing. McAlam was optimistic about a timeline for a resolution.

City Director of Human Resources Shellie McGill then stood before the council asking for ordinance in retirement benefits for city employees. McGill asked the council to review retirement benefits so that the family of an employee who dies on the job can receive the same benefits as a retired employee.

Elizabeth Thrash and Dana McCoy also stood before the council to give an update on the ‘Light Up The ‘Ville’ project. Thrash informed that they are still seeking funding in the form of donations for the project. The group wants to purchase all of the lights by Oct. 1 with the intentions of having them ready for display by Nov. 30.

The council also heard a presentation on the updated wastewater treatment plant facility plan.