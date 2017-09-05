Posted: Sep 05, 2017 11:01 PMUpdated: Sep 05, 2017 11:01 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Board of Education met at their monthly meeting on Tuesday night as Monday was Labor Day. Among agenda items, the board aproved several changes to fundraisers, including funds and remaining the accounts. The board also approved fundraiser request for 19 school activities.

Mentor Committees were approved for four new teachers, and a trip to Dallas was approved for the Key Club. All other items in the meeting were approved. The Dewey Board of Education meets the first Monday evening of each month in the McCrary Conference Room.