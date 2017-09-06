Posted: Sep 06, 2017 12:00 AMUpdated: Sep 05, 2017 11:07 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council met on Tuesday evening where their first item of business was to swear in Ashley Clark who is representing Ward Three. After her Oath of Office, the council briefly discussed some of the Dewey Code of Ordinances.

The council then moved on to one of their bigger agenda items, and finally voted on a new street name for the road along the city's North 7.5 acres. After deliberating for several weeks, the council voted and approved for the road to be named Peters Drive, after the 100 year-old store.

At the end of the meeting, the council voted and went into executive session to confer on matters that pertain to economic development. All other items in the meeting were approved.