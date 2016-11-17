Posted: Sep 06, 2017 6:37 AMUpdated: Sep 06, 2017 6:37 AM

Bill Lynch

The discussion got heated Tuesday evening at the Pawhuska City Council meeting, a brief exchange began during City Manager Mike McCartney's Comments regarding the building of a new gas station and convenience store at the HWY 60 and 99 junction. The project to build a new Casey's General Store at the intersection has been in to works for quite some time however, building cannot move forward until the plans are approved by the State Fire Marshal. Following that statement Council member Steve Holcombe raised his opinion.