Posted: Sep 06, 2017 11:49 AMUpdated: Sep 06, 2017 11:52 AM

Max Gross

Richard Roy Baxter and Kyle Ray Baxter of Dewey have pleaded guilty to charges of lewd molestation and incest. The brothers opted to enter pleas and were handed down sentences on Wednesday.

Kyle Baxter pleaded guilty to a single count of incest and will serve seven years in the department off corrections. He will also have to pay $1,750 in fines and other costs related to the incident.

The sentencing for Richard Baxter. was slightly harsher as he'll have to serve 10 years in the custody of the department of corrections. Baxter pleaded guilty to one count of lewd molestation and one count of incest. Two other lewd molestation charges against were dropped in the case.

After completing their jail time both men will have to register as sex offenders.