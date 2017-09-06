Posted: Sep 06, 2017 3:05 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2017 4:21 PM

A Bartlesville man stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. Thomas Prater is facing a multitude of charges including evading, leaving the scene of an accident where an injury occurred, and possession of methamphetamine as well as other charges.

According to an affidavit, Prater crashed his vehicle in the front yard of a residence just off highway 75 in Dewey. Prater then left the scene on foot leaving a female unconscious in the passenger’s seat. Prater was later found in the attic of a nearby home.

Upon searching Prater’s vehicle, the officer found a substance that later was determined to be methamphetamine weighing 3.6 grams. The officer also found a homemade device that carried the odor of burnt marijuana.

Prater is schedule to appear in court on Sept. 29 with his bond set at $50,000.