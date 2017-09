Posted: Sep 07, 2017 12:42 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2017 12:42 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Emergency Management was called to assist the Washington County Fire Department today. According to the WCEM, the WCFD was called because an outbuilding was on fire near Road 3000 in Ochelata. They requested some extra man-power, but the WCFD has that fire under control.