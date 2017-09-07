Posted: Sep 07, 2017 2:42 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2017 4:25 PM

Max Gross

A hidden camera found under a desk at local dentist’s office led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man. Gregory Williams appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing a peeping tom charge.

According to an affidavit, a female employee had located a web camera that was hidden under her desk. The camera and computer were then seized by police who later learned that Williams had been contracted to work on the IT system in the office. The images taken from the camera show the female employee sitting down at her desk. The owner of the practice as well as all of the employees had no knowledge that any cameras were installed.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court next on September 8. His bond was set at $50,000.