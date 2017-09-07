Posted: Sep 07, 2017 3:32 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2017 3:32 PM

Ben Nicholas

Oklahoma increased its ACT participation by 29 percent in one year – the largest gain of ACT-tested graduates in the country. Oklahoma joins the collection of states identified by ACT as having 100 percent of 2017 graduating seniors taking the national college entrance exam. Of those states, Oklahoma tied for 10th place for the top average composite score. Accompanying the dramatic influx of test-takers, Oklahoma’s average ACT score dropped only one point, from 20.4 to 19.4.



In 2017, participation grew to 42,405 students from 32,854 in 2016. This change reflects efforts of a statewide 2016 pilot program in which the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) gave all high school juniors an opportunity to take the exam free of charge. The graduating class of 2017 was the first to participate in the voluntary program.



Achieving a benchmark score in an ACT subject area indicates a student has a 50 percent chance of obtaining a B or higher or a 75 percent chance of earning a C or higher in a corresponding course in college. The four ACT benchmark areas are English, reading, mathematics and science. Subject-area benchmark scores range from 18 to 23.



In Oklahoma, nearly half of the test-takers expressed an interest in science, technology, engineering and math careers.