Posted: Sep 10, 2017 5:25 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2017 5:25 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Police continue to investigate a Friday night accident in Osage County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reoprts 57 year-old Gary Asher of Avant was driving his pickup westbound on County Road 2230 at about 8:42 Friday night four-tenths of a mile west of McCoy Lane in Avant. His truck went left of center and he overcorrected. Asher's truck went into a broad slide and went off the roadway on the right, hit an embankment and rolled one complete turn. Asher was thrown from the vehicle and laded 57 feet away. Life-Flight flew Ashwer to Tulsa's St. John's Hospital where he was admitted with internal injuries. Asher was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and his airbag did not deploy. The Highway Patrol, Osage County Sherif's Office, and the Avant Fire Department responded to the incident.