Posted: Sep 12, 2017 3:26 PMUpdated: Sep 12, 2017 3:26 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Agape Mission will have their groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday for their new building. The 3-year fund-raising effort has come to a close, as the ceremony to start is days away. Sherri Smith says that she is so excited to begin this next journey.

Agape Mission has a new website at Agapebartlesville.com where they have more information about what they do and how you an volunteer.

