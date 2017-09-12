Posted: Sep 12, 2017 3:43 PMUpdated: Sep 12, 2017 3:43 PM

Max Gross

A routine traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of a Tulsa man on multiple drug trafficking charges. Deontee Miller stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, Miller was traveling on US-75 at 83 miles per hour in a zone with a posted speed of 70 miles per hour. After pulling Miller over the officer discovered that he an active warrant. After Miller was placed under arrest the officer searched his vehicle and discovered a plastic container holding 94 grams of methamphetamine, 10 ecstasy pills and seven grams of cocaine. The officer also found a Smith & Wesson revolver handgun in the vehicle.

Miller’s next scheduled court date is set for September 29 with his bond set at $50,000.