Posted: Sep 13, 2017 11:00 AMUpdated: Sep 13, 2017 11:00 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

ConocoPhillips Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance told a Chamber of Commerce forum the company survived Hurricane Harvey reasonably well. Lance says employees and facilities were certainly affected but for the most part, business went on, in many cases, thanks to the ability to relocate operations to Bartlesville

Lance says ConocoPhillips is finding what he calls the "sweet spot" on crude oil prices and the efficient way to be profitable company in today's environment. Lance was confident when he says there is a century's worth of crude available in North America.

There was question about local employment levels and Lance said he will look for ways to build the company and that includes Bartlesville area job s.

The ConocoPhillips forum was held at City Church in Bartlesville.