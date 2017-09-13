Posted: Sep 13, 2017 2:06 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2017 2:06 PM

Ben Nicholas

Authorities in Tulsa are investigating after a man fatally shot a 20-year-old woman at his home, telling police he thought she was a burglar.



Police say the shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home in west Tulsa. Authorities say the man and woman knew each other, but the nature of their relationship wasn't immediately clear.



According to police, the man called 911 after the fatal shooting. The woman's body was discovered on the front porch of the home.



Tulsa Police Cpl. Demetrios Treantafeles says the man and two other witnesses are being questioned, but no arrests have been made.

