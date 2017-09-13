Posted: Sep 13, 2017 2:48 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2017 4:17 PM

Ben Nicholas

The City of Bartlesville will have it's opportunity to celebrate one of the greater inventions in October. World Hula Hoop day will be held in Sooner Park on October 7.

Michelle Larkin, owner of Ravewn Hula Hoop Emporium, says that everyone is welcome, and encouraged, to come participate.

Larkin says she started her “hoop journey” in 2011, when she was shown how to use a hoop. She says that she was hooked ever since, and wanted to bring the hoop back to Bartlesville. Not only is it fun, but Larkin says it burns calories as well.

Larkin would like to make this an annual event.

You can listen to her Community Connection interview, and learn a little history on the hoop, by going here